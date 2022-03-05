Human rights activist Aung Myo Min said it is illegal for Myanmar’s military to revoke citizenships.
Myanmar military revokes citizenship of opposition members it says ‘harmed the national interest’

  • State said 11 leaders of the opposition have had their citizenship terminated because they allegedly fled the country and harmed the national interest
  • Included were 8 members of the shadow National Unity Government, established by elected legislators barred from taking their seats after last year’s coup

Updated: 10:00pm, 5 Mar, 2022

