Human rights activist Aung Myo Min said it is illegal for Myanmar’s military to revoke citizenships.
Myanmar military revokes citizenship of opposition members it says ‘harmed the national interest’
- State said 11 leaders of the opposition have had their citizenship terminated because they allegedly fled the country and harmed the national interest
- Included were 8 members of the shadow National Unity Government, established by elected legislators barred from taking their seats after last year’s coup
Topic | Myanmar
