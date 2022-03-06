Malaysia is seeing an increasing number of cases where electricity is used to mine bitcoin illegally. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysian electric utility goes after illegal bitcoin miners who steal power

  • Tenaga Nasional has proposed a special tariff for miners in the country where power theft cases surged to 7,209 in 2021 from 610 in 2018
  • Some Malaysian miners steal electricity by tampering with meter installation or gaining an illegal connection

Updated: 11:52am, 6 Mar, 2022

