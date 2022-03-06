Ethnic Rohingya people rest at a temporary shelter in Bireuen, Aceh province. Photo: AP
Ethnic Rohingya people rest at a temporary shelter in Bireuen, Aceh province. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Over 100 Rohingya Muslims arrive in Indonesia’s Aceh ‘weak from hunger, dehydration’ after weeks at sea

  • Villagers who saw the 114 ethnic Rohingya arrive on a rickety wooden boat helped them to land and then reported their arrival to authorities
  • The 58 men, 21 women and 35 children were given shelter and received help from villagers, police and military

Topic |   Rohingya Muslims
Associated PressAgence France-Presse
Associated Press and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:37pm, 6 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ethnic Rohingya people rest at a temporary shelter in Bireuen, Aceh province. Photo: AP
Ethnic Rohingya people rest at a temporary shelter in Bireuen, Aceh province. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE