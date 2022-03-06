Ethnic Rohingya people rest at a temporary shelter in Bireuen, Aceh province. Photo: AP
Over 100 Rohingya Muslims arrive in Indonesia’s Aceh ‘weak from hunger, dehydration’ after weeks at sea
- Villagers who saw the 114 ethnic Rohingya arrive on a rickety wooden boat helped them to land and then reported their arrival to authorities
- The 58 men, 21 women and 35 children were given shelter and received help from villagers, police and military
