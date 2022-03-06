A cricket fan holds up a placard to pay tribute to Australian cricketer Shane Warne, in Mohali, India. Photo: AP
Shane Warne’s body prepared for autopsy, as global tributes flow in from Imran Khan and Virat Kohli to Russell Crowe and Ed Sheeran
- Warne, who died of a suspected heart attack, will after the autopsy be flown back to Australia, where he will receive a state funeral
- The ‘King’ of spin’s unexpected passing sparked a global outpouring of grief from prime ministers, rock stars and fellow players
