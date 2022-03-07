Newborn babies are seen at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, in 2017. Photo: Reuters
Newborn babies are seen at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, in 2017. Photo: Reuters
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thailand fears ‘population crisis’ as birth rate crashes to lowest level in decades

  • Officials hope to encourage more births by opening fertility centres and getting social media influencers to showcase the joys of family life
  • But changed social conditions and attitudes towards parenthood coloured by concerns over rising debt and elderly care could make the slump hard to reverse

Topic |   Thailand
Reuters
Reuters in Bangkok

Updated: 11:50am, 7 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Newborn babies are seen at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, in 2017. Photo: Reuters
Newborn babies are seen at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, in 2017. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE