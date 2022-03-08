Workers plant oil palm seeds at an oil palm plantation in Slim River, Malaysia in August 2021. Photo: Reuters
Workers plant oil palm seeds at an oil palm plantation in Slim River, Malaysia in August 2021. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Shortage of foreign palm oil workers in Malaysia adds worry to global vegetable oil supplies hit by Russia-Ukraine war

  • The shortage of foreign workers to harvest palm fruits in Malaysia began during the pandemic as border curbs kept out migrant workers
  • Fewer workers means a reduction in palm oil production adding worries to vegetable oil supplies already affected by Russia-Ukraine war

Topic |   Malaysia
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:59pm, 8 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers plant oil palm seeds at an oil palm plantation in Slim River, Malaysia in August 2021. Photo: Reuters
Workers plant oil palm seeds at an oil palm plantation in Slim River, Malaysia in August 2021. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE