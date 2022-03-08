People walk past the main entrance of the Sri Lanka’s Central Bank in Colombo, Sri Lanka in March 2017. Photo: Reuters
People walk past the main entrance of the Sri Lanka’s Central Bank in Colombo, Sri Lanka in March 2017. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Sri Lanka devalues rupee in possible step towards getting IMF help

  • Devaluing the rupee could be the first step for Sri Lanka in obtaining an IMF loan to help restructure its debt
  • Sri Lanka is due to repay about US$4 billion in debt during 2022, making it likely that the government will seek IMF help

Topic |   Sri Lanka
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:49pm, 8 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
People walk past the main entrance of the Sri Lanka’s Central Bank in Colombo, Sri Lanka in March 2017. Photo: Reuters
People walk past the main entrance of the Sri Lanka’s Central Bank in Colombo, Sri Lanka in March 2017. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE