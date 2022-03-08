People walk past the main entrance of the Sri Lanka’s Central Bank in Colombo, Sri Lanka in March 2017. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka devalues rupee in possible step towards getting IMF help
- Devaluing the rupee could be the first step for Sri Lanka in obtaining an IMF loan to help restructure its debt
- Sri Lanka is due to repay about US$4 billion in debt during 2022, making it likely that the government will seek IMF help
