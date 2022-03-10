Lava flows down from the crater of Mount Merapi in Sleman, Central Java, on Thursday. Photo: AP
Indonesia’s Mount Merapi volcano unleashes hot ash, forcing hundreds to flee

  • The volcano on Java island erupted multiple times and the rumbling sound could be heard several kilometres away
  • Ash from the eruption blanketed several nearby villages and towns, forcing about 250 residents to flee to temporary shelters

Associated Press
Updated: 10:09am, 10 Mar, 2022

