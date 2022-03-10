Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (left) has nurtured closer ties with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. File photo: AFP
Russia’s war on Ukraine: envoy says Philippines to back US if conflict spills into Asia

  • Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said President Duterte is ready to open the country’s facilities to American forces if the US gets involved in the fighting
  • Under a mutual defence pact, Washington and Manila are committed to come to the aid of the other in case of an attack

Associated Press
Updated: 2:52pm, 10 Mar, 2022

