Seven-member South Korean K-pop boy band BTS. Photo: TNS
K-pop’s BTS on stage for first Seoul gig since pandemic; Singapore wants more vaccinated travellers to visit
- 45,000 tickets sold out in minutes for the pop idols’ show despite a ban on chanting, singing, screaming or even standing up during the performance
- Singapore aims to restore passenger volumes to at least 50 per cent of pre-Covid levels; Philippines to give away shots due to declining infections
