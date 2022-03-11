Malaysian political parties’ flags hang at a junction in Johor. Photo: Reuters
Johor election: Malaysian parties jostle for youth voters in closely watched state contest
- Parties have fielded younger candidates and promised jobs to woo voters in Johor which holds the first elections since Malaysia lowered its voting age to 18
- Analysts expect the mandate to swing in favour of Malay-centric Umno, but a win might not come easy amid a youth voter influx
