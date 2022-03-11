Young volunteers working on the campaign for Amira Aisya Abd Aziz, secretary-general of Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA). Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia’s young voters focused on economy and jobs not 1MDB scandal
- Roughly 5.8 million new voters will be eligible in the next national election; almost a fifth of Malaysia’s population and 40 per cent up from 2018 vote
- Lowering the voting age to 18 from 21 was one of the key accomplishments of the reformist government that collapsed in early 2020
Topic | Malaysia
Young volunteers working on the campaign for Amira Aisya Abd Aziz, secretary-general of Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA). Photo: Bloomberg