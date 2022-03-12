A notice warning people not to gather in groups larger than five to help stop the spread of Covid-19 is displayed at Raffles Place in Singapore in February. Photo: AFP
Singapore to simplify ‘difficult to understand’ coronavirus rules

  • More attention will be paid to hospitalisations than daily cases, as the island moves away from its Covid Zero strategy towards treating the virus as endemic
  • Subsequent easing of curbs will be done in different stages

Bloomberg
Updated: 7:00am, 12 Mar, 2022

