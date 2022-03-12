Leni Robredo, the Philippines’ current vice-president and a contender in the May 2022 national elections, speaks at a recent campaign rally. Photo: EPA
In the Philippines, priests against ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jnr don pink to support Leni Robredo for president
- A senior Catholic bishop in the country has said staying neutral in the election ‘is not right’ and ‘means that you support evil’
- Dictator’s son Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jnr holds a double-digit lead over Leni Robredo, his closest rival, ahead of the presidential election set for May 9
Topic | The Philippines
Leni Robredo, the Philippines’ current vice-president and a contender in the May 2022 national elections, speaks at a recent campaign rally. Photo: EPA