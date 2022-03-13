Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s party defeated its allies in the ruling party and the opposition to score a landslide victory in a second state election. Photo: dpa
Malaysia’s ruling party wins big again in state polls, in boost for national election

  • The Barisan Nasional (BN) took 40 of 56 seats, claiming a two-thirds majority in the Johor state elections
  • Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri will be under tremendous pressure now to call for early general elections not due till July 2023

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 12:09pm, 13 Mar, 2022

