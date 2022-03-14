Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Photo: AFP
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Photo: AFP
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri resists Umno calls for early general election amid Johor win

  • The premier’s party and its allies won a supermajority in last week’s state polls, strengthening the bloc’s position ahead of a national vote due next year
  • Ismail Sabri said many factors must be taken into consideration including a meeting with the king before holding the election

Topic |   Malaysia
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:30pm, 14 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Photo: AFP
Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE