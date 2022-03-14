Scenes from a video showing a man swinging a sword in Singapore on Monday. He has been arrested by the police after being detained by members of the public. Photo: Handout
Singapore man arrested after swinging sword at people and cars

  • Man detained by public in Buangkok housing estate in Singapore’s northeast; two people and the man suffered minor injuries, police said
  • Incident, on Monday afternoon, caught on video and uploaded onto Facebook group Roads.sg; man could face jail, fine, cane

Updated: 7:11pm, 14 Mar, 2022

