Scenes from a video showing a man swinging a sword in Singapore on Monday. He has been arrested by the police after being detained by members of the public. Photo: Handout
Singapore man arrested after swinging sword at people and cars
- Man detained by public in Buangkok housing estate in Singapore’s northeast; two people and the man suffered minor injuries, police said
- Incident, on Monday afternoon, caught on video and uploaded onto Facebook group Roads.sg; man could face jail, fine, cane
