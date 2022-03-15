Demonstrators hold portraits of Jho Low illustrated as a pirate during a protest in Kuala Lumpur. File photo: AP
Demonstrators hold portraits of Jho Low illustrated as a pirate during a protest in Kuala Lumpur. File photo: AP
1MDB trial: Malaysia’s Jho Low stole US$1.42 billion from Goldman deals, FBI agent says

  • Eric Van Dorn told the jury that Malaysian ex-PM Najib Razak reaped US$756m of the US$6.5b raised in the bond offerings, while his stepson, Riza Aziz, pocketed US$238m
  • Van Dorn, who is a forensic account for the FBI, said he reviewed 59,000 bank records to determine where the money from the three 1MDB deals went

Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Bloomberg
Updated: 11:00am, 15 Mar, 2022

