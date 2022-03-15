Al Noor Mosque shooting survivor Temel Atacocugu completes his walk from Dunedin to Christchurch on March 15, 2022. Photo: NZ Herald via AP
Al Noor Mosque shooting survivor Temel Atacocugu completes his walk from Dunedin to Christchurch on March 15, 2022. Photo: NZ Herald via AP
New Zealand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Shot 9 times at New Zealand mosque, survivor walks for peace on 3rd anniversary of attack

  • Temel Atacocugu set out to retrace the gunman’s 360km drive from Dunedin to the two Christchurch mosques where he carried out his attack
  • Temel, 47, said he wanted to bless the route, and raise money for charity along the way

Topic |   New Zealand
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:32pm, 15 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Al Noor Mosque shooting survivor Temel Atacocugu completes his walk from Dunedin to Christchurch on March 15, 2022. Photo: NZ Herald via AP
Al Noor Mosque shooting survivor Temel Atacocugu completes his walk from Dunedin to Christchurch on March 15, 2022. Photo: NZ Herald via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE