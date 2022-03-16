Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Singapore urges China to use ‘enormous influence’ on Russia to end conflict
- ‘I hope they will assert their influence with Chinese characteristics, which means quietly and discreetly, but effectively,’ Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said
- He also said Beijing has a greater economic stake than Moscow in an ‘integrated multilateral rules-based world’
Topic | Ukraine war
Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan. Photo: Reuters