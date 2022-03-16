Cyclists pass the Singapore city skyline. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s expat numbers lowest since 2010 suggesting no boost from Hong Kong’s exodus
- Pandemic travel restrictions and tightening of criteria for businesses looking to hire overseas workers have led to decline in expats in city
- Exodus of professionals from Hong Kong has not translated into a boost for Singapore, despite city state easing curbs to live with Covid
Topic | Singapore
Cyclists pass the Singapore city skyline. Photo: Reuters