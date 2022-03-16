The Supreme Court of the Republic of Singapore shown in the background. The Supreme Court consists of the Court of Appeal and the High Court and hears both civil and criminal matters. Roy Issa
Singapore court rejects appeals by three men on death row
- Trio arrested in 2008 on drug trafficking charges and sentenced to death two years later are considering another appeal
- Amnesty International has urged Singapore – which has some of the world’s toughest anti-narcotics laws – to suspend the death penalty
Topic | Singapore
The Supreme Court of the Republic of Singapore shown in the background. The Supreme Court consists of the Court of Appeal and the High Court and hears both civil and criminal matters. Roy Issa