An efficient waste water treatment technology invention has helped Singapore recycle its scarce water resources. Photo: Getty
Singapore gives Japanese scientist top award for waste water technology invention
- Kazuo Yamamoto, a 67-year-old professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo, is the first Asian to win the Lee Kuan Yew Water Prize and S$300,000 (US$221,000)
- He developed the submerged membrane bioreactor, which recycles water, takes up less space than conventional systems and consumes much less energy
Topic | Singapore
An efficient waste water treatment technology invention has helped Singapore recycle its scarce water resources. Photo: Getty