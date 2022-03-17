An efficient waste water treatment technology invention has helped Singapore recycle its scarce water resources. Photo: Getty
An efficient waste water treatment technology invention has helped Singapore recycle its scarce water resources. Photo: Getty
Singapore gives Japanese scientist top award for waste water technology invention

  • Kazuo Yamamoto, a 67-year-old professor emeritus at the University of Tokyo, is the first Asian to win the Lee Kuan Yew Water Prize and S$300,000 (US$221,000)
  • He developed the submerged membrane bioreactor, which recycles water, takes up less space than conventional systems and consumes much less energy

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 8:33pm, 17 Mar, 2022

