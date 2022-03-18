Jho Low lost US$1.75 million in a 90-minute stint of Baccarat, the court heard. Photo: Sam Tsang
Jho Low
1MDB trial: Jho Low lost US$26 million at a single Las Vegas casino, court hears

  • In a single 90-minute stint playing baccarat the Malaysian financier lost US$1.75 million, a marketing executive at The Venetian testified
  • Low was known as a ‘premium’ guest and wagered almost US$87 million at the casino, the 1MDB bribery trial of former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng heard

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:22pm, 18 Mar, 2022

Jho Low lost US$1.75 million in a 90-minute stint of Baccarat, the court heard. Photo: Sam Tsang
