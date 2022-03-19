A campaign rally for the presidential election in East Timor. Photo: AP
East Timor vote highlights young nation’s political impasse after years of rocky transition to democracy
- Former guerilla leader, Francisco ‘Lu Olo’ Guterres, and Nobel Peace Prize laureate and ex-President Jose Ramos-Horta, are front-runners against 15 other candidates
- More than 835,000 of 1.3 million citizens registered to vote; winner will take the oath of office in May on the 20th anniversary of independence from Indonesia
Topic | Asia elections
A campaign rally for the presidential election in East Timor. Photo: AP