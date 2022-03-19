Cambodian Foreign Minister and Asean envoy Prak Sokhonn will meet Myanmar’s military leaders and ethnic minority groups. Photo: AP.
Asean special envoy to make first Myanmar trip to address crisis, days after UN report on junta abuses
- The visit by Prak Sokhonn – foreign minister of Cambodia and this year’s Asean chair – aims to create ‘a favourable condition leading to the end of violence’
- Meeting comes less than a week after the release of a United Nations report that said Myanmar’s military was responsible for systematic abuses
Topic | Myanmar
Cambodian Foreign Minister and Asean envoy Prak Sokhonn will meet Myanmar’s military leaders and ethnic minority groups. Photo: AP.