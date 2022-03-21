Rohingya refugees at a temporary shelter in Bireuen, Aceh province, Indonesia on March 6. Photo: Antara Foto / Rizawati via Reuters
Biden administration determines Myanmar army committed genocide against Rohingya

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken will announce the decision on Monday at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, US officials said
  • ln 2017, Myanmar’s army forced at least 730,000 of the mainly Muslim Rohingya from their homes and into Bangladesh, where they recounted killings, mass rape and arson

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:27am, 21 Mar, 2022

