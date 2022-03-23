US and Filipino troops participate in the Balikatan military drills in Tarlac, Philippines. File photo: Xinhua
US-Philippines to hold biggest military drills in decades as China tensions grow
- More than 8,000 troops will take part in the Balikatan exercise amid Beijing’s accusation that Washington is trying to build an Indo-Pacific version of Nato
- This year’s drills also mark a return to full-scale training that was disrupted by the pandemic
Topic | The Philippines
