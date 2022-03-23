A doctor examines chest X-rays at a tuberculosis clinic. Photo: AP
Tuberculosis on the rise in Southeast Asia due to Covid-19 disruptions in healthcare

  • Disruptions to healthcare due to Covid-19 have erased years of progress in tackling the disease; TB is on the rise again with 1.5 million deaths in 2020 alone
  • Two regions accounted for the biggest number of new cases: Southeast Asia recorded 43 per cent and Africa 25 per cent, according to the WHO

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:59pm, 23 Mar, 2022

