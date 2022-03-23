Artist and Filipino seafarer Jesstoni Garcia works on a portrait of Rihanna, made out of human hair. Photo: Reuters
Getting ahead: Filipino uses his own hair to create portraits of the famous
- Salon owner Jesstoni Garcia sprinkles strands and clippings on a blank white canvas to make pictures of musicians and actors
- The 32-year-old spends up to eight months a year on cruise ships and, lacking adequate art supplies, he started using his own hair to create images
