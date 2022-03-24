Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak with his wife Rosmah Mansor in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
Malaysia 1MDB scandal: US jury shown invoice of Najib wife’s pink diamond necklace instead of jewels
- Jurors in the trial of a former Goldman Sachs banker got a look at the receipt for the necklace created by celebrity jeweller Lorraine Schwartz for Rosmah Mansor
- Schwartz personally delivered the chain to Rosmah while she was staying aboard a yacht with the scheme’s alleged mastermind Jho Low in Monaco
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
