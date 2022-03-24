Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak with his wife Rosmah Mansor in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak with his wife Rosmah Mansor in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysia 1MDB scandal: US jury shown invoice of Najib wife’s pink diamond necklace instead of jewels

  • Jurors in the trial of a former Goldman Sachs banker got a look at the receipt for the necklace created by celebrity jeweller Lorraine Schwartz for Rosmah Mansor
  • Schwartz personally delivered the chain to Rosmah while she was staying aboard a yacht with the scheme’s alleged mastermind Jho Low in Monaco

Topic |   Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:51am, 24 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak with his wife Rosmah Mansor in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak with his wife Rosmah Mansor in Kuala Lumpur. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE