Thailand, where a man tried to row from to see his wife in India. Photo: AP
Man tries to row from Thailand to India to see wife
- Vietnamese man, Ho Hoang Hung, set off from Phuket in an inflatable rubber dinghy equipped with water and instant noodles but no navigation system
- The 37-year-old was attempting the 2,000km trip when a fishing boat found him near the Similan Islands, about 80km off the Thai mainland
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
