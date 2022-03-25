Thailand, where a man tried to row from to see his wife in India. Photo: AP
Man tries to row from Thailand to India to see wife

  • Vietnamese man, Ho Hoang Hung, set off from Phuket in an inflatable rubber dinghy equipped with water and instant noodles but no navigation system
  • The 37-year-old was attempting the 2,000km trip when a fishing boat found him near the Similan Islands, about 80km off the Thai mainland

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:23am, 25 Mar, 2022

