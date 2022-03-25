Dyson’s new global headquarters at St. James Power Station in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Dyson to invest US$1.1 billion in its new global hub Singapore
- The vacuum cleaning giant on Friday opened its new global headquarters in a refurbished power station in the city state
- Founder James Dyson credited the government’s support for making the project possible, adding he plans to hire more than 250 engineers and scientists
Topic | Singapore
