Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at the opening ceremony of Dyson’s new global headquarters in Singapore on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at the opening ceremony of Dyson’s new global headquarters in Singapore on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Joe Biden and Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong to discuss China, Ukraine war at White House

  • Topics at the March 29 meeting will include US efforts against Beijing’s influence in the Indo-Pacific, as well as climate change and the situation in Myanmar
  • Biden was originally expected to host a summit with Asean next week, but the event was postponed because some leaders were unable to attend

Topic |   US-China relations
Agencies

Updated: 7:23am, 26 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at the opening ceremony of Dyson’s new global headquarters in Singapore on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at the opening ceremony of Dyson’s new global headquarters in Singapore on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE