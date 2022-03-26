Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at the opening ceremony of Dyson’s new global headquarters in Singapore on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Joe Biden and Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong to discuss China, Ukraine war at White House
- Topics at the March 29 meeting will include US efforts against Beijing’s influence in the Indo-Pacific, as well as climate change and the situation in Myanmar
- Biden was originally expected to host a summit with Asean next week, but the event was postponed because some leaders were unable to attend
Topic | US-China relations
