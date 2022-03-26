Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysia 1MDB scandal: lawyers for ex-PM Najib’s wife deny she got US$23 million pink diamond necklace
- Rosmah Mansor’s lawyers said that she and her husband ‘did not at any time request or intend to purchase the jewellery’
- The response came after a US jury in the bribery trial was shown an invoice for the necklace as proof of the treasures bought with money allegedly looted from the fund
Topic | Malaysia 1MDB scandal
Rosmah Mansor, wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak. Photo: EPA-EFE