The Taal volcano’s eruption on Saturday sent ash and steam hundreds of metres into the sky. Photo: Philippine Volcanology and Seismology/AFP
Thousands flee after Taal volcano in Philippines belches ash and gas
- Taal volcano, which sits in a lake south of Manila, erupted with a ‘short-lived’ burst and sent plumes stretching 1,500m into the air
- Officials warned further eruptions were possible, ordering the evacuation of thousands of residents
Topic | The Philippines
The Taal volcano’s eruption on Saturday sent ash and steam hundreds of metres into the sky. Photo: Philippine Volcanology and Seismology/AFP