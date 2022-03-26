A baby bamboo shark swimming over a coral reef following its release into the sea in Thailand. Photo: AFP
Thai tourist haven Ko Phi Phi sees return of baby bamboo sharks vital to ecosystem
- Marine biologists released four predatory fish – aged 9-10 months – on a coral reef off Ko Mah island; they are vital for the ecosystem and harmless to humans
- The population of the predatory fish is declining in Thailand due to overfishing and the destruction of their natural habitat – the coral reefs
Topic | Environment
