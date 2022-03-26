Thai Royal Army officers stand to attention in front of a portrait of the King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn. Photo: AFP
Ukraine resistance highlights need to prepare, says US general in Thailand for military exercises
- General Charles Flynn said events in Europe highlight the need for regular training exercises with partners, like those in Thailand and The Philippines
- ‘The will of the Ukrainian army, the will of their government, the will of the resistance is a contributing factor to what’s unfolded,’ said Flynn
Topic | Ukraine war
Thai Royal Army officers stand to attention in front of a portrait of the King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn. Photo: AFP