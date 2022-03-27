Myanmar junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing stands in a vehicle at a ceremony to mark Armed Forces Day in Naypyidaw on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Myanmar junta threatens to ‘annihilate’ coup opponents on crackdown anniversary
- Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing told assembled security personnel at an event on Sunday that his army will ‘no longer negotiate … and annihilate until the end’
- Local monitors say more than 1,700 people have already been killed in crackdowns on dissent since last year’s coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi ’s government
Topic | Myanmar
