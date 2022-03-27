A Philippine coastguard ship sails past a Chinese coastguard vessel near Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS
South China Sea: Philippines slams Chinese coastguard’s ‘close distance manoeuvring’ at Scarborough Shoal
- The Philippines’ coastguard said the March 2 incident involved a Chinese coastguard vessel and a Philippine ship
- It had asked the Department of Foreign Affairs to help address the issue through ‘rules-based and peaceful approaches’, the coastguard’s commandant said
Topic | South China Sea
A Philippine coastguard ship sails past a Chinese coastguard vessel near Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP/Getty Images/TNS