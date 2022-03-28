Philippine and US generals unfurl a flag during the opening ceremony of the joint military drills at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Philippines, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippine and US generals unfurl a flag during the opening ceremony of the joint military drills at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Philippines, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  Southeast Asia

US, Philippines start largest-ever war games as defence ties deepen amid China tensions

  • Nearly 9,000 Filipino and American soldiers will take part in the 12-day Balikatan drills across the main island of Luzon
  • Philippine military chief General Andres Centino said the training reflected the ‘deepening alliance’ between the two countries

Topic |   The Philippines
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:46pm, 28 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippine and US generals unfurl a flag during the opening ceremony of the joint military drills at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Philippines, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippine and US generals unfurl a flag during the opening ceremony of the joint military drills at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Philippines, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE