Philippine and US generals unfurl a flag during the opening ceremony of the joint military drills at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City, Philippines, on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
US, Philippines start largest-ever war games as defence ties deepen amid China tensions
- Nearly 9,000 Filipino and American soldiers will take part in the 12-day Balikatan drills across the main island of Luzon
- Philippine military chief General Andres Centino said the training reflected the ‘deepening alliance’ between the two countries
Topic | The Philippines
