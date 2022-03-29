Ex-Goldman banker Roger Ng (centre) leaves the courthouse in Brooklyn, New York. File photo: Reuters
Malaysia 1MDB scandal: ex-Goldman banker Roger Ng’s wife denies US$35 million in her mum’s account was stolen from fund
- Hwee Bin Lim testified that the money was the return on an investment in firms controlled by then-wife of Ng’s former boss Tim Leissner
- Prosecutors claim the amount was a kickback that Ng got for allegedly conspiring with Leissner and Malaysian financier Jho Low to plunder the state fund
