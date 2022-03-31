US Army Stryker armoured fighting vehicles at Crow Valley in Capas, Tarlac province. Photo: AFP
US, Filipino forces stage combat drills on beach facing China in warning to aggressors
- The exercise, in Claveria town across the sea from China and Taiwan, was part of a strategy to broaden US engagement in the Indo-Pacific region
- ‘We never know if we’ll get embroiled in the unfolding events that we’re hearing in the international scene’, Philippine military commander said
Topic | The Philippines
US Army Stryker armoured fighting vehicles at Crow Valley in Capas, Tarlac province. Photo: AFP