US Army Stryker armoured fighting vehicles at Crow Valley in Capas, Tarlac province. Photo: AFP
US Army Stryker armoured fighting vehicles at Crow Valley in Capas, Tarlac province. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

US, Filipino forces stage combat drills on beach facing China in warning to aggressors

  • The exercise, in Claveria town across the sea from China and Taiwan, was part of a strategy to broaden US engagement in the Indo-Pacific region
  • ‘We never know if we’ll get embroiled in the unfolding events that we’re hearing in the international scene’, Philippine military commander said

Topic |   The Philippines
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 9:42pm, 31 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
US Army Stryker armoured fighting vehicles at Crow Valley in Capas, Tarlac province. Photo: AFP
US Army Stryker armoured fighting vehicles at Crow Valley in Capas, Tarlac province. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE