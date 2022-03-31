SpaceX’s Starlink satellites provide fast internet to remote locations.
Asia /  Southeast Asia

SpaceX to launch Starlink satellite service in the Philippines, a first in Southeast Asia

  • The company is setting up a wholly-owned subsidiary in The Philippines, though a timeline or investment figure for the launch has not yet been specified
  • The Philippines has one of the worst internet connections, yet is dubbed the social media capital of the world and has 74 million internet users

Topic |   The Philippines
Reuters
Updated: 10:34pm, 31 Mar, 2022

