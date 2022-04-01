Vehicles form a long queue to enter the Woodlands Checkpoint in Singapore on April 1. Photo: AFP
Vehicles form a long queue to enter the Woodlands Checkpoint in Singapore on April 1. Photo: AFP
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Cheers, fireworks as hundreds cross Singapore-Malaysia land border after full reopening

  • Hundreds of motorists made their way to Malaysia from Singapore after the causeway links reopened to vaccinated travellers for the first time in two years
  • Many gathered near the Johor Causeway to wait for the arrival of their family members as fireworks were let off in the background

Topic |   Singapore
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:10am, 1 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Vehicles form a long queue to enter the Woodlands Checkpoint in Singapore on April 1. Photo: AFP
Vehicles form a long queue to enter the Woodlands Checkpoint in Singapore on April 1. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE