Vehicles form a long queue to enter the Woodlands Checkpoint in Singapore on April 1. Photo: AFP
Cheers, fireworks as hundreds cross Singapore-Malaysia land border after full reopening
- Hundreds of motorists made their way to Malaysia from Singapore after the causeway links reopened to vaccinated travellers for the first time in two years
- Many gathered near the Johor Causeway to wait for the arrival of their family members as fireworks were let off in the background
