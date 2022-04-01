Illegal purchases of wildlife online, such as tigers, are growing in Myanmar. Photo: AP
Myanmar online wildlife trade on rise, says WWF report; threat to public health and endangered species
- Illegal deals rose 74 per cent over a year and nearly all were sales of live animals; Of 173 species traded, 54 are threatened with global extinction
- Animals included civets, which along with pangolins have been identified as potential vectors in the spread of diseases such as Sars and Covid-19
Topic | Myanmar
Illegal purchases of wildlife online, such as tigers, are growing in Myanmar. Photo: AP