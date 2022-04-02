Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo, right, greeting Malaysia’s Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. Photo: EPA
Indonesia, Malaysia sign accord to protect migrant workers

  • The agreement will regulate the entire process of recruiting, placing and repatriating Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia
  • The governments have agreed to a discussion to address the high rate of human trafficking between the two countries

Associated Press
Updated: 12:15am, 2 Apr, 2022

