Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo, right, greeting Malaysia’s Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. Photo: EPA
Indonesia, Malaysia sign accord to protect migrant workers
- The agreement will regulate the entire process of recruiting, placing and repatriating Indonesian migrant workers in Malaysia
- The governments have agreed to a discussion to address the high rate of human trafficking between the two countries
Topic | Malaysia
