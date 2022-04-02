A monk walks past the site near a burned-out bus near Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s home in Colombo on Friday. Security forces were deployed across the Sri Lankan capital after protesters tried to storm the president’s home in anger at the nation’s worst economic crisis since independence. Photo: AFP
Sri Lanka declares state of emergency as street protests spread amid unprecedented economic crisis
- Emergency declaration provides security forces with sweeping powers allowing military to arrest and detain suspects for long periods without trial
- Protesters want the president to resign amid an unprecedented economic crisis that led to severe shortages of essentials, sharp price rises and power cuts
Topic | Sri Lanka
A monk walks past the site near a burned-out bus near Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s home in Colombo on Friday. Security forces were deployed across the Sri Lankan capital after protesters tried to storm the president’s home in anger at the nation’s worst economic crisis since independence. Photo: AFP