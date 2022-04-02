“The owner of this hotel let us stay here as long as we need. We have food, water, we don’t have a headache (over) what to eat tomorrow,” Makarenko said.

“We stay safe here and they take care of us.”

Along the white sands of Sri Lanka’s southern coastline, dozens of tourist-oriented businesses are advertising offers or help for stranded Ukrainians.

Tourists carry their surfing boards along a beach in Weligama, Sri Lanka. Thousands of Ukrainians have been stranded in the country following Russia’s invasion of their homeland. Photo: AFP

Ahesh Shanaka, the manager of the Blackgold cafe in Mirissa, said he asked one Ukrainian customer carrying a baby whether she was returning home.

“She said, ‘I cannot go back, my house was destroyed, where can I go?’”

A sign outside offers half-price meals upon presentation of a Ukrainian passport, and nearby guest houses have given empty rooms to small cohorts of backpackers from the country.

Shanaka believes that his fellow Sri Lankans’ generosity stems from still-fresh memories of the island’s own experience of conflict – a decades-long civil war that ended in 2009.

“We also faced a situation like that before … We know the suffering, we know the pain,” he said.

Sri Lanka’s current hardships have been bad for business: long queues for petrol and electricity blackouts are threatening to upend operators and bring a budding post-pandemic tourism revival to an abrupt end.

“We are in a bad situation, you know. The crisis, our economy is going down, everything is bad,” said Shanaka.

“But we are also people, they are also people, that’s why we try to help.”

Official figures show around 15,000 Russians and 5,000 Ukrainians visited Sri Lanka in the month the conflict began – making up the island’s first and third-biggest tourism sources respectively.

Sri Lanka has granted free visa extensions for citizens of both countries.

A demonstrator participates in a protest of hundreds of people outside Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s home to call for his stepping down as the country’s unprecedented economic crisis worsens. Photo: AFP

Many Russian tourists are also stuck in the country, cut off from funds after US sanctions on international payment networks.

But no offers for them are being advertised, and they are reluctant to talk.

“We have to go meet friends,” one young Russian man replied tersely, before he and his companions turned to contemplate the ocean view at the historic Dutch Fort in Galle.

Public sentiment overwhelmingly backs Ukraine in the conflict – slogans condemning the war are daubed in the yellow and blue of the country’s flag on walls up and down the coast.

“There is great compassion on their part, given that they are also in difficult circumstances,” Darina Stambuliak, another Ukrainian whose stay in Unawatuna was involuntarily extended by the war, told AFP.

The 33-year-old said she was previously forced to flee Donetsk when pro-Russian separatists declared a breakaway region in 2014.

She now spends much of her time anxiously keeping up with news from home.

But a generous discount on her accommodation has given her one less cause for worry.