A health worker checks a syringe before administering a vaccine in India. Photo: AP Photo
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: WHO suspends UN supply of Indian vaccine after inspection of maker’s facilities

  • Production of Covaxin by Bharat Biotech is being put on hold to allow the company to upgrade facilities and address deficiencies
  • The WHO said the vaccine is effective and no safety concerns exist, but the suspension of production for export will result in the interruption of supply

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:11am, 3 Apr, 2022

