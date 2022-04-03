A health worker checks a syringe before administering a vaccine in India. Photo: AP Photo
Coronavirus: WHO suspends UN supply of Indian vaccine after inspection of maker’s facilities
- Production of Covaxin by Bharat Biotech is being put on hold to allow the company to upgrade facilities and address deficiencies
- The WHO said the vaccine is effective and no safety concerns exist, but the suspension of production for export will result in the interruption of supply
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
